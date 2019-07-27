{{featured_button_text}}
Largest steam engine stops in Friesland

The Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 passed through Friesland on Thursday as part of the celebration of the transcontinental railroad's 150th anniversary.

 BRAD CONRAD/Contributed
