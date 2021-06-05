 Skip to main content
Larkins inducted into honor society
Larkins inducted into honor society

Angela Larkins of Columbus, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Larkins was initiated at Portland State University. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

