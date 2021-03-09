Larsens earn top honors in corn yield contest

The National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association, recognizes farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results, according to a March 10 press release.

Matt and Gene Larsen of Baraboo, placed first in the state in the H:Strip‐Till, Minimum‐Till, Mulch‐Till, Ridge‐Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 276.7952 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DEKALB DKC54‐64RIB.

The Larsens were one of 506 state winners nationwide. The 2020 contest participation included 7,844 entries from 48 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers – three from each of nine classes – were named national winners, representing 12 states.

All 2020 contest winners were invited to attend the first virtual Commodity Classic. For a complete list of winners and for more information, visit ncga.com.