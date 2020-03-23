Larsens earn top honors in corn yield contest

The 2019 National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association, recognizes farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results.

Matt and Gene Larsen of Baraboo, placed third in the state in the H: Strip-Till, Minimum-Till,

Mulch-Till, Ridge-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 262.4180 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was AgriGold A635-54 VT2RIB. The winning field was located in Wisconsin.

The Larsens were one of 531 state winners nationwide including 7,454 entries from 46 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers – three from each of nine classes – were named national winners, representing 12 states.

While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second and third place farmers overall production categories topped out at 616.1953 bushels per acre.

The winners were recognized Feb. 28 at the 2020 Commodity Classic, the convention and trade show of the U.S. corn, soybean, sorghum, wheat and equipment industries, held this year in San Antonio, Texas.