Lashway earns first-place in holiday coloring test

Hartje Tire & Service of La Valle presents winners of the annual Holiday Coloring Contest for 2019, on Dec. 18. Each year children from the area schools are asked to submit a picture they have drawn. The first, second, and third-place winners are awarded a gift card and the school they are attending is given a check from Hartje Tire & Service.
This year the first-place winner is Braela Lashway from Prairie Ridge Intermediate School. She won a $75 gift card and Prairie Ridge Intermediate School was given a $250 donation from Hartje Tire & Service.