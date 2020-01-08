Lashway earns first-place in holiday coloring test
0 comments

Lashway earns first-place in holiday coloring test

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lashway earns first-place in holiday coloring test

Braela Lashway first-place winner, will have her picture on the front of the Christmas card Hartje Tire mails to their customers with a $5 off the next purchase coupon inside the card. Pictured, from left, are Clint Beyer, Braela Lashway, and Connie Hartje.

 CONNIE HARTJE/Contributed

Hartje Tire & Service of La Valle presents winners of the annual Holiday Coloring Contest for 2019, on Dec. 18. Each year children from the area schools are asked to submit a picture they have drawn. The first, second, and third-place winners are awarded a gift card and the school they are attending is given a check from Hartje Tire & Service.

This year the first-place winner is Braela Lashway from Prairie Ridge Intermediate School. She won a $75 gift card and Prairie Ridge Intermediate School was given a $250 donation from Hartje Tire & Service.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News