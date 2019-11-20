The Sauk Prairie Community Club Scholarship Raffle ticket sales are coming to a close. Contact any Community Club member to buy tickets. All proceeds from sales are for Sauk Prairie High School 2020 scholarships. The Sauk Prairie area community businesses and Community Club members have already donated 134 prizes.
Community Club members must have all ticket stubs, money, and unsold tickets should be turned in to consumer’s co-op by 5 p.m. Nov. 25 or call 608-643-4946. Write the dollar amount on the envelope.
