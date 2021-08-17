 Skip to main content
Late Season Lawn Care webinar planned
University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension will host a free webinar, Late Season Lawn Care, with Doug Soldat, UW-Madison turfgrass & urban soil specialist, from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 23.

The webinar will explore grass selection and ecology; discuss aeration, overseeding, and renovation; touch on weed control, fertilization, and mowing at this critical time of year; discuss the overly dry to wet conditions much of the state has experienced this summer and how that may impact lawn care practices in the fall.

Registration is required, visit https://uwmadison.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cplfNqPvQcSctNjTg3-XRA.

