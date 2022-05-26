 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LAUBSCHER AWARDED $10K SCHOLARSHIP

Katrina Laubscher, left, receives a $10,000 Bank of Wisconsin Dells Educational Scholarship award from Scott Rockwell, BWD president/CEO on May 11. Laubscher is the Wisconsin Dells High School valedictorian and the scholarship will go toward her first two years of college. The scholarship is given out in perpetuity through an endowment scholarship program with the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation.

