Laura Colbert shares her story through virtual Lunch 'n Learn
A virtual Lunch 'n Learn via Zoom will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 30, with author Laura Colbert to discuss “'Lessons in Leadership.” Colbert will share her testimony as a military police officer during the time she was deployed to the Middle East. The Extension office will have signed copies of her book “SIRENS-How to Pee Standing Up-an Alarming Memoir of Combat and Coming Back Home” available for purchase. Softcover copies are $15 and $35 for hard copy.

For reservation requests, email Gary Kirking at glkirking@wisc.edu, or call 608-633-6278, or 608-847-9312.

