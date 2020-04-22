Laura Colbert shares her story through virtual Lunch 'n Learn

A virtual Lunch 'n Learn via Zoom will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 30, with author Laura Colbert to discuss “'Lessons in Leadership.” Colbert will share her testimony as a military police officer during the time she was deployed to the Middle East. The Extension office will have signed copies of her book “SIRENS-How to Pee Standing Up-an Alarming Memoir of Combat and Coming Back Home” available for purchase. Softcover copies are $15 and $35 for hard copy.