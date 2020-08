Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The 20th annual Lazy Beaver Canoe and Kayak Race on the Baraboo River from La Valle to Reedsburg is still on schedule for Sept. 12. Race director Jeff Seering seeks assistance in clearing paths through log jams prior to the race. He plans to go out Sept. 5 and 6, to cut openings in jams.