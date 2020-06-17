Lazy Beaver Canoe and Kayak Race rescheduled
Lazy Beaver Canoe and Kayak Race rescheduled

The Reedsburg Kiwanis has rescheduled the 20th annual Lazy Beaver Canoe and Kayak Race from its original date of July 25 to Sept. 12. A decision whether to hold the race at all this year will be made by Aug. 1, at which time entry forms will be available. Proceeds from past races have been used by the Reedsburg Kiwanis to fund river jam cleaning efforts and to support youth-related projects in the Reedsburg area, including providing iPads to children on the autism spectrum.

