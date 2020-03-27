LD Urgent Care closed to flu-like symptoms

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Baraboo requests that anyone who suspects they may be suffering from COVID-19 or who has been exposed to someone with the virus not seek services at the Lake Delton Urgent Care facilities at 530 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South.
You have free articles remaining.
If you have been experiencing a cough, fever, cold or flu-like symptoms, SSM Health offers free online virtual screening at ssmhealth.com/access/virtual-visits. This online screening tool asks patients a series of questions to help identify whether they may need to receive an in-person evaluation.
This change is a temporary measure to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in the area. The Lake Delton Urgent Care facilities will remain open to care for urgent health concerns such as fractures, cuts, minor injuries or traumas, headaches and other non-respiratory health concerns.
For those without internet access, use Dean on Call, a 24-hour Medical Helpline, for virtual evaluation by calling 608-250-1393 or 1-800-576-8773.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!