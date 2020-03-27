LD Urgent Care closed to flu-like symptoms

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Baraboo requests that anyone who suspects they may be suffering from COVID-19 or who has been exposed to someone with the virus not seek services at the Lake Delton Urgent Care facilities at 530 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South.

If you have been experiencing a cough, fever, cold or flu-like symptoms, SSM Health offers free online virtual screening at ssmhealth.com/access/virtual-visits. This online screening tool asks patients a series of questions to help identify whether they may need to receive an in-person evaluation.

This change is a temporary measure to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in the area. The Lake Delton Urgent Care facilities will remain open to care for urgent health concerns such as fractures, cuts, minor injuries or traumas, headaches and other non-respiratory health concerns.

For those without internet access, use Dean on Call, a 24-hour Medical Helpline, for virtual evaluation by calling 608-250-1393 or 1-800-576-8773.