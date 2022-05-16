Leaders meet in Reedsburg

The 2021-2022 Sauk County Institute of Leadership class was hosted by the Wormfarm Institute in Reedsburg, where the class met for its ninth and final day-long session prior to graduation on May 17. The theme for the day was “Celebrating Successes.”

Donna Neuwirth and Jay Salinas, co-founders of the Wormfarm Institute, shared their story of relocating from Chicago, Illinois, to Reedsburg, to establish the Wormfarm Institute which strives to create connections between Rural and Urban neighbors through art, food, and the land.

The next discussion topic was “Board Boot Camp,” which focused on nonprofit boards, and touched on leadership in city government through boards and commissions. Facilitated by Tim Becker, Reedsburg city administrator; Greg Wise, a veteran of multiple nonprofit boards; and Robin Whyte, executive director of the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin, the group discussed the importance of being on various boards, the challenges and rewards that come with it, and the leadership qualities it takes to fill these roles.

Next, the SCIL class spent time reflecting and sharing as a group what resonated with each of us in our past eight sessions, this was an after action review of all we’ve learned over the past eight months.

Finally, Cliff Thompson, interim superintendent with Barneveld Schools, who spoke at the first session in September 2021.

For more information, call 608-355-3250.