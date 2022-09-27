 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leadership Beaver Dam class of 2022-2023 kicks off

  • 0
Leadership Beaver Dam class of 2022-2023 kicks off

The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce class of 2022-2023 with 19 community members met Sept. 14 at the American Legion.

 TRACY PROPST

The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce class of 2022-2023 with 19 community members met Sept. 14 at the American Legion. This is the first of nine monthly courses aimed at encouraging and preparing participants to be active community leaders.

Members of the class of 2022-23 include Renae Fischer, Moraine Park Technical College; Zachary Carlson, Habitat for Humanity ReStore; Matt Berg, Horicon Bank; Stacy Drews, Beaver Dam Unified School District; Natalie Haushalter, The Dam Office LLC; Krissy Junk, Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam; Nathan Thiel, city of Beaver Dam; Steve Draginis, Powersports Company; Teresa Martens, Tender Spirit Reiki LLC; Jessica Helman, Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce; Kathleen Heim, American Bank; Dawn Lyons-wood, Mittera WI; Joan Hohenstein, Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services; Becky Kline, Kraft Heinz; Crystal Verran, Wayland Academy; Megan Clark, Walmart DC; Bethany Lerma, Walmart DC; Ann Siedschlag, Richelieu Foods, Inc.; Joe Schneir, Security Health Plan of WI.

People are also reading…

The course kicked off with a day of leadership training facilitated by Jeff Stueber from the Moraine Park Technical College. Participants learned about leadership qualities, discovered personality traits, engaged in team-building exercises and discussions on trust, and developed personal mission statements. Kristina Haengesen from Moraine Park Technical College also trained the group on communication channels, including earned and owned media, and how to write a social media post and press release.

For more information visit beaverdamchamber.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Florence

PETS OF WEEK: Fischer and Florence

Fischer is a 21-month-old lab/retriever mix brought in by a Good Samaritan that witnessed him being thrown from a vehicle. He’s been at the sh…

BD Fire promotes 2

BD Fire promotes 2

The Beaver Dam Fire Department has promoted firefighters Kyle Nehr and Nick Smith to the rank of lieutenant, taking on their new roles on Sept. 13.

Fall Art Tour returns Oct. 14-16

Fall Art Tour returns Oct. 14-16

The 29th annual Fall Art Tour opens the studios of local artisans in Mineral Point, Spring Green, Dodgeville, and Baraboo, from 10 a.m. to 6 p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News