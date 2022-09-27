Leadership Beaver Dam class of 2022-2023 kicks off

The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce class of 2022-2023 with 19 community members met Sept. 14 at the American Legion. This is the first of nine monthly courses aimed at encouraging and preparing participants to be active community leaders.

Members of the class of 2022-23 include Renae Fischer, Moraine Park Technical College; Zachary Carlson, Habitat for Humanity ReStore; Matt Berg, Horicon Bank; Stacy Drews, Beaver Dam Unified School District; Natalie Haushalter, The Dam Office LLC; Krissy Junk, Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam; Nathan Thiel, city of Beaver Dam; Steve Draginis, Powersports Company; Teresa Martens, Tender Spirit Reiki LLC; Jessica Helman, Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce; Kathleen Heim, American Bank; Dawn Lyons-wood, Mittera WI; Joan Hohenstein, Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services; Becky Kline, Kraft Heinz; Crystal Verran, Wayland Academy; Megan Clark, Walmart DC; Bethany Lerma, Walmart DC; Ann Siedschlag, Richelieu Foods, Inc.; Joe Schneir, Security Health Plan of WI.

The course kicked off with a day of leadership training facilitated by Jeff Stueber from the Moraine Park Technical College. Participants learned about leadership qualities, discovered personality traits, engaged in team-building exercises and discussions on trust, and developed personal mission statements. Kristina Haengesen from Moraine Park Technical College also trained the group on communication channels, including earned and owned media, and how to write a social media post and press release.

