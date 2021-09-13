The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed its 2021-2022 class of Leadership Beaver Dam on Sept. 8. The first class of this professional development and leadership program was held at the American Legion. The program began in 2008 and has had twelve graduating classes, taking a break in 2020 due to COVID. This nine-month course encourages and prepares participants to be active community leaders.

Leadership Beaver Dam Class of 2021-22 are Zak Bloom, city of Beaver Dam; Nicole Fritz, Walmart Supply Chain Distribution Center; Allyssa Gilmore, American Bank; Renae Henning, Community Care Preschool & Child Care, Inc; Ryan Henning, WDS Construction; Todd Janssen, city of Beaver Dam; Walker Johnson, Kraft Heinz, Inc.; Laurie Kuehn, Moraine Park Technical College; Josh Labove, Wayland Academy; Dylan Lueck, Walmart SCDC; Clayton Mills, Green Valley Enterprises; Harper Mruk, United Way of Dodge County; Tracy Propst, Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce; Alexis Roth, WDS Construction; Chuck Stangle, Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services; Russ Tronsen, Beaver Dam High School; Elizabeth Woyt, Holiday Inn Express & Suites.

Matthew Goff and Kristina Haengesen of Moraine Park Technical College led the initial class. The next class will learn about the history of Beaver Dam and how to run an effective meeting and goal setting. The class meets once a month for nine classes. For more information visit beaverdamchamber.com.