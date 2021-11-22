Leadership Beaver Dam hosts 3rd session

The Leadership Beaver Dam Class met at the Chamber of Commerce for their third session, Nonprofit day, “Living with Purpose” on Nov. 10. The goal of this session was to highlight the many nonprofit organizations that help benefit the Beaver Dam and surrounding communities.

The class spent the morning learning how to plan a successful project from Matt Hurtienne, associate dean of Business at Concordia University. He led the class to determine the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats to Beaver Dam to hone into specific project topics. The class divided into three groups to begin creating their service projects.

The afternoon session was focused on learning about some of the local nonprofits and how they serve important niches in the community. The class heard from Tom Heffron and Patrick Lutz from the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation and Renae Henning from Community Care Preschool and Child Care. They toured Green Valley Enterprises then Church Health services hosted the class at their facility.

Next month’s session will focus on local government. For more information, visit beaverdamchamber.com.