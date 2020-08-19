Leadership Beaver Dam hosts virtual graduation

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Leadership Beaver Dam, a nine-month Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce program, virtually graduated the 2019-2020 class, according to an Aug. 13 press release. The curriculum exposes participants to ideas, issues and people critical to the future of Beaver Dam. With community leaders involved, students explore Beaver Dam’s business, education, stewardship, service, recreation, history, government, health and wellness in the community. The program is one full day of instruction each month beginning in September-May.