Leadership Beaver Dam hosts virtual graduation

Leadership Beaver Dam, a nine-month Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce program, virtually graduated the 2019-2020 class, according to an Aug. 13 press release. The curriculum exposes participants to ideas, issues and people critical to the future of Beaver Dam. With community leaders involved, students explore Beaver Dam’s business, education, stewardship, service, recreation, history, government, health and wellness in the community. The program is one full day of instruction each month beginning in September-May.
With safer at home orders, the 2019-2020 class moved to a modified virtual learning environment to end the session. Participants committed to finishing their service projects after graduation when circumstances improve. There will be no 2020-2021 class. Graduates of the 2019-2020 class include, Haley Justmann, Ginny Gray-Yessa, Jasmine Hensler, Meredith Winning, Anne Pellerin, Jeanne Steiner, Laura Joswick, Kristina Haensgen, Rebecca Anderson, Lisa Panzer, Alex Reeves, Karen Gibbs, Amy Feyen, Ashley Jansma, Dan Mulhern.
