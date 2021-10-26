Leadership class learns about Beaver Dam history

Leadership Beaver Dam 2021-2022, a nine-month professional development training program held by the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, had its second meeting on Oct. 13 where History Day: Making History was discussed.

The chairperson of the day, Mark Born welcomed participants then introduced Ken Kremsreitter of 33 Forward, LLC, who talked about goal setting. Steve Vessey gave a presentation on Facilitating Effective Meetings and received a copy of “Death by Meeting” by Patrick Lencioni. Joel Winter presented information for the Service Project the class will complete and discussed previous projects.

The Dodge County Historical Society shared Beaver Dam History and provided a tour of the museum. Patrick Lutz took the group on a History Walk through the downtown area pointing out architecture and historical plaques.

Born ended the day with an activity relating to Beaver Dam History.

The November class topic is, “Living with Purpose!” For more information, visit beaverdamchamber.com.