The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce held its History Day session for Leadership Beaver Dam at the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce and the Dodge County Historical Society Museum on Oct. 9.
State Rep. Mark Born, History Day chair, laid out the agenda to participants, followed by speaker Matt Hurtienne of Concordia University and Chamber President/Program Coordinator Philip Fritsche.
You have free articles remaining.
Hurtienne worked with the participants on group dynamics and project planning. Lunch was provided by the Dodge County Historical Society, then participants toured the museum and went on a downtown history walking tour.
For more information, call Fritsche at 920-887-8879 or the DCHS at 920-887-1266, or visit dodgecountyhistory.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)