Leadership group accepting applications

The Sauk County Institute of Leadership is accepting applications for its nine-month leadership development program for adults that empowers, engages, and equips participants to make a positive difference in Sauk County. Each interactive session blends leadership skill development with an examination of emerging community issues.

Class size is limited to 25 people who represent a variety of backgrounds and interests. The cost is $650; however, a $75 discount will be applied if application is received by June 1. Limited scholarship assistance is available. Applications are due by July 1. For more information and an application, visit saukcountyinstituteofleadership.org or contact Ellen Klima at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Continuing Education Institute on the Baraboo/Sauk County campus at 608-355-5220 or email klimae@uwplatt.edu.

