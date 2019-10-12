Leadership Beaver Dam, a professional development training program hosted by the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, welcomed its 2019-20 participants for Orientation Day on Oct. 1. The nine-month course is designed to prepare the participants to be the next generation of community leaders.
This year’s class includes Rebecca Anderson, American Bank; Amy Feyen, Walmart Distribution Center; Alex Geeves, John Deere Horicon Works; Karen Gibbs, Beaver Dam Community Hospital; Kristina Haensgen, Moraine Park Technical College; Jasmin Hensler, Richelieu Foods; Ashley Jansma, Beaver Dam Unified School District; Laura Joswick, American Bank; Haley Justmann, Cornerstone Funeral; Dan Mulhern, city of Beaver Dam; Lisa Panzer, John Deere Horicon Works; Anne Pellerin, Beaver Dam Senior Center; Jeanne Steiner, Inter-Quest; Meredith Winning, Green Valley Enterprises; and Ginny Fray-Yessa, Walmart DC.
Leadership Beaver Dam has more than 180 alumni consisting of educators, management from local companies, elected officials, non-profit professionals, retired citizens, and students.
