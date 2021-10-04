Leadership group kicks off new session

On Sept. 28, 18 leaders from across Sauk County met at Durward's Glen Retreat Center to kick off the 2021/2022 season of Sauk County Institute of Leadership. Jenny Erickson and Morgan McArthur opened the program with "What is a Leader?", "Building a Foundation for Fun," and "Seeing Yourself and Others in a New Way." Guest speaker, Jason Cuevas of Capital Newspapers, presented "Tips for Writing an Effective Press Release." Sgt. 1st Class Rocco Sylvester of the Wisconsin National Guard provided teamwork and leadership challenges the army way.