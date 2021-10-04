 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leadership group kicks off new session
0 Comments

Leadership group kicks off new session

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Leadership group kicks off new session

Sauk County Institute of Leadership class of 2021-2022.

 MORGAN MCARTHUR/Contributed

On Sept. 28, 18 leaders from across Sauk County met at Durward's Glen Retreat Center to kick off the 2021/2022 season of Sauk County Institute of Leadership. Jenny Erickson and Morgan McArthur opened the program with "What is a Leader?", "Building a Foundation for Fun," and "Seeing Yourself and Others in a New Way." Guest speaker, Jason Cuevas of Capital Newspapers, presented "Tips for Writing an Effective Press Release." Sgt. 1st Class Rocco Sylvester of the Wisconsin National Guard provided teamwork and leadership challenges the army way.

On day two, 2019 alumni Julia Randles and Cheryl Goeckerman spoke, followed by a discussion on "Management versus Leadership" by Jenny Erickson. Guest speaker Cliff Thompson ended the event with a speech on what it means to be a leader every day in every way.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

RAMC hosts vaccine clinics

Reedsburg Area Medical Center will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for additional doses and the Pfizer booster. These clinics will also offe…

Community

Waupun Senior Expo is Thursday

WAUPUN — The Waupun Senior Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Road, Waupu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News