Leadership group learns about government

On Dec. 11, the Leadership Beaver Dam class learned about local, state and federal government and the three branches of government on Government Day.

Rev. Bryan Lagerstam and Philip Fritsche spoke about “Ethical Decision-Making and the Art of Compromise.” Fire Chief Alan Mannel and Police Chief John Kreuziger informed the group on their department’s responsibilities and issues they are facing. The class visited City Hall, where they heard from all levels of government including Mayor Rebecca Glewen, County Board chair Russ Kottke, Rep. Mark Born, Sen. Scott Fitzgerald and representative for Rep. Glenn Grothman and Alex Dallman.