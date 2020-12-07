 Skip to main content
Leadership group offers virtual temperament training
Leadership group offers virtual temperament training

The Sauk County Institute of Leadership team at Extension Sauk County will host a virtual Real Colors temperament training workshop from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, via Zoom. Cost is $15 and space is limited.

Real Colors is one of the most popular sessions in the SCIL program. Participants report coming away with many “aha!” insights about themselves and others. Colors is a lively and engaging program that reveals general temperament tendencies.

Real Colors distills the complexity of the Myers-Briggs model down to a more understandable, practical level. Tendencies are categorized as four colors and participants can quickly understand why they and others are the way they are and see how these temperaments affect personal and working relationships.

To register, visit go.uwplatt.edu/real-colors. A confirmation email and training materials will be sent.

For more information, contact Jenny Erickson at 608-963-1170 or jennifer.erickson@wisc.edu.

RAMC now offers acupuncture
RAMC now offers acupuncture

Reedsburg Area Medical Center now offers acupuncture through its Massage Therapy Department. Cory Schultz holds a master of science in orienta…

RAMC now offers acupuncture

Reedsburg Area Medical Center now offers acupuncture through its Massage Therapy Department. Cory Schultz holds a master of science in orienta…

