{{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo High School Key Club will begin its leaf raking service project starting Saturday, weather permitting.

Anyone who needs assistance raking leaves can email keyclub@barabooschools.net or call 608-571-7539.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.