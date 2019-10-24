The Baraboo High School Key Club will begin its leaf raking service project starting Saturday, weather permitting.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Anyone who needs assistance raking leaves can email keyclub@barabooschools.net or call 608-571-7539.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)