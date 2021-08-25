Learn to hunt pheasant programs offered

The Friends of Poynette Game Farm, in partnership with Field and Stream Sportsmen’s Club and Pumpkin Center Sportsmen’s Club, has scheduled several Learn-to-Hunt pheasant programs for novice hunters starting in September.
Couples, adults and parents, grandparents or legal guardians of minors are encouraged to participate with their children. Participants provided with firearm safety training, shotgun shooting, hunting dog demonstrations, and a mentored pheasant hunt. Pheasant biology and management, hunting regulations, and field dressing of pheasants will also be covered. Registration fee is $10 per person.
A Wisconsin hunter safety certification is not required to participate. All equipment, ammunition, firearms, and food will be provided. Participants may not have participated in a previous Learn-to-Hunt pheasant program and have no previous pheasant hunting experience.
The one-day event schedules are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Rain date, Sundays. The two-day events are held noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Attendance is required both days.
- Sept. 25: Field and Stream Sportsmen’s Club, W9979 Highway Y, Mayville
- Oct. 9: Bong Recreation Area, Burlington Hunt Club, 6065 Brever Road, Burlington
- Oct. 10: Makenzie Center, W7303 Highway CS, Poynette
- Dec. 4 and 5: Pumpkin Center Sportsmen’s Club, N4840 Highway I, Juneau
- Dec. 4: Makenzie Center, W7303 Highway CS, Poynette
If interested in the Mayville event, contact Harold Drake at 920-386-2831 or 920-344-6443; For Juneau, contact Randy Firari at 920-927-3737.
For more information and applications, visit learntohuntuplands.com or dnr.wi.gov. Mail completed applications to F.P.G.F. C/O Jerry Schenck, 2687 Baily Road, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 or email emma121810@gmail.com. Deadline is one week prior to the scheduled event.