Learn to hunt pheasant programs offered

The Friends of Poynette Game Farm, in partnership with Field and Stream Sportsmen’s Club and Pumpkin Center Sportsmen’s Club, has scheduled several Learn-to-Hunt pheasant programs for novice hunters starting in September.

Couples, adults and parents, grandparents or legal guardians of minors are encouraged to participate with their children. Participants provided with firearm safety training, shotgun shooting, hunting dog demonstrations, and a mentored pheasant hunt. Pheasant biology and management, hunting regulations, and field dressing of pheasants will also be covered. Registration fee is $10 per person.

A Wisconsin hunter safety certification is not required to participate. All equipment, ammunition, firearms, and food will be provided. Participants may not have participated in a previous Learn-to-Hunt pheasant program and have no previous pheasant hunting experience.

The one-day event schedules are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. Rain date, Sundays. The two-day events are held noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Attendance is required both days.