Lebanon church hosts cookie/craft sale

LEBANON — St Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon, W4661 Highway MM, will host its annual Christmas Cookie Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4-5 offering more than 3,000 pounds and 100 kinds of Christmas cookies and candies.

The craft sale will be held at the Lebanon Fire Department, N1798 Highway R. Hot beverages offered for purchase at the church and the fire department, but there will be no soup or sandwiches served Dec. 4 at the church.

Kranz Kuchen - German Wreath Cake and a variety of homemade soups available by the quart including chili, vegetable beef, cheesy vegetable, stuffed pepper, roasted butternut squash, potato soup, chicken dumpling and turkey noodle offered.

In-person cookies are $8.50 per pound or pre-order cookies for pickup at event for $9.50 per pound using the online form at https://forms.office.com/r/WrD1cezR2h. Proceeds support mission work.

All workers and guests required to wear masks while going through the cookie line. All cookies and soups are prepared at the church’s kitchen.

For more information, call St. Peter’s Church at 920-925-3547 or 920-925-3342.

Other community events planned include Stoll's Olde 109 will serve food and beverages, Tietz Family Farm will host a Holiday Open House and Ebert's Greenhouse is open for the holidays.