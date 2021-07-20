Lebanon firefighters picnic planned

The 89th annual Lebanon Firemen’s Picnic will be Friday through Sunday, July 23-25 at Lebanon Fireman’s Park, N2025 Highway R, Lebanon.
All musical entertainment is free. Free shuttle buses will run from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday from Watertown.
Friday, music by The Variations until 8 p.m. when Dexter Road, a six-piece country rock band from Horicon, takes the main stage. Saturday, music by Tim Castle Country Legend Tribute from 4-8 p.m. and the rock/country band, Rebel Grace, takes the main stage from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday, music by The Lebanon Band, from 1-3 p.m.; and “Tony Rocker” from 3-6 p.m.
The picnic lunch of Richard Doman’s “famous” cream-style or regular chicken, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, cucumber salad, fruit, buns, milk, coffee and homemade desserts served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until gone. Donations of homemade desserts are accepted by 11 a.m. For questions, call 920-285-7899. Pre-sale tickets are not available. Costs are $13 for adults, $6 for ages 5-10 and free for younger children.
There will be a free corn roast, Friday night fish fry baskets, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, brats, French fries, onion rings, chicken strips, corn dogs, beer, wine coolers, soda and bottled water, plus the picnic will serve Lebby’s pizza, an ice cream stand and a craft beer stand offering 12 varieties of beer and wine.
Kids activities include old-fashioned carnival games, including fish pond, duck pond, dice toss, soda ring toss, bean bag toss and ping pong throw and a youth obstacle course.
Festivities also include softball and co-ed volleyball tournaments, baseball league games and a bean bag tournament. To register, contact Kevin Muche at 920-342-0626; for volleyball, Kory Grudzinski at 920-342-8033; for softball, Nic Demetropoulos at 920-925-3316.
Sunday begins with a 10 a.m. outdoor worship service; offerings may be distributed to a specific church or to a cause designated by the fire department.
Raffle tickets available at Bank First in Watertown, Lebanon businesses or from any fire department member before the picnic and at the headquarters stand during the picnic. Donations also accepted for the Lebanon Fire Department at the headquarters stand.
Funds raised goes toward training costs, equipment purchases and expenses. If interested on volunteering or donating, call 262-751-5973. For more information and complete schedule of events, visit facebook.com/lebanonfiremanspicnic.