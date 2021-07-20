Lebanon firefighters picnic planned

The 89th annual Lebanon Firemen’s Picnic will be Friday through Sunday, July 23-25 at Lebanon Fireman’s Park, N2025 Highway R, Lebanon.

All musical entertainment is free. Free shuttle buses will run from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday from Watertown.

Friday, music by The Variations until 8 p.m. when Dexter Road, a six-piece country rock band from Horicon, takes the main stage. Saturday, music by Tim Castle Country Legend Tribute from 4-8 p.m. and the rock/country band, Rebel Grace, takes the main stage from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday, music by The Lebanon Band, from 1-3 p.m.; and “Tony Rocker” from 3-6 p.m.

The picnic lunch of Richard Doman’s “famous” cream-style or regular chicken, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, cucumber salad, fruit, buns, milk, coffee and homemade desserts served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until gone. Donations of homemade desserts are accepted by 11 a.m. For questions, call 920-285-7899. Pre-sale tickets are not available. Costs are $13 for adults, $6 for ages 5-10 and free for younger children.