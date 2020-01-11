Lecture about women on home front during Civil War planned

Dodge County Historical Society, 105 Park Ave., Beaver Dam, will host a public lecture by Jo Ann Daly Carr at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The lecture is free and open to the public.

“Such Anxious Hours: Wisconsin Women's Voices during the Civil War” includes the writings of eight Wisconsin women who provide a narrative of the war and of the home front from Fort Sumter to Appomattox. The letters and diaries of these eight women echo the ever-growing horrors of the conflict and reveal the stories of the Wisconsin home front.