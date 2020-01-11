Lecture about women on home front during Civil War planned

Dodge County Historical Society, 105 Park Ave., Beaver Dam, will host a public lecture by Jo Ann Daly Carr at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The lecture is free and open to the public.
“Such Anxious Hours: Wisconsin Women's Voices during the Civil War” includes the writings of eight Wisconsin women who provide a narrative of the war and of the home front from Fort Sumter to Appomattox. The letters and diaries of these eight women echo the ever-growing horrors of the conflict and reveal the stories of the Wisconsin home front.
Daly Carr places the writings in historical context, detailing what was happening simultaneously in the nation, state, and local communities.
For more information, call Kurt Sampson at 920-887-1266 or 414-405-4367.