Legacy Medical opens doors

Dr. Miller, thanked his “only employee and nurse Ellie Vander Galian” who left her job at the hospital to help her dad start this “dream of his.” Miller has 25 years of clinical experience in family medicine. He worked in Beaver Dam for 18 years for UW-Health and as chief of staff for the hospital for four years. Legacy is based on a new and innovative direct primary care model which is fostered by primary care physicians who want to restore the relationship between caregiver and patient. It serves individuals, families and local employers by providing comprehensive primary care services. Their model is to provide upfront pricing for all their services, in a direct-pay format, while maximizing the value patients get for their health care dollars. For more information, call 414-410-9202 or visit legacymedserv.com.