Many residents have already received a mailing from the Badger State Sheriffs’ Association. This is a legitimate mailing seeking support of our citizens for their sheriff’s statewide. The Badger State Sheriff’s Association represents all 72 Wisconsin sheriffs with Sheriff Dale Schmidt as the current vice president of the association. Letters sent in Dodge County will have Schmidt’s name and signature on them. For more information, contact Schmidt at 920-386-4115 or dschmidt@co.dodge.wi.us.
Legitimate mailing seeks support for sheriffs
