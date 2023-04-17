On April 14, Portage Center for the Arts' Drury Gallery turned into a land of LEGO with the opening of The Art of LEGO exhibit hosted by the Portage LEGO User Group, sponsored by A&W Portage. Nathan Russell, center, coordinated the exhibit, featuring a variety of boxed sets and original builds from local LEGO builders. A Call for LEGO Art also went out to the community for a friendly competition. Awards in several categories for youth and adult builders will be announced at the end of the show. The Art of LEGO is on display through April 28. PCA is open from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.