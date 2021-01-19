Lehan updates Optimists on Culver Park

On Jan. 6, John Lehan, community education and recreation director for the Sauk Prairie Community Center, shared information with the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club on the progress of the Culver Community Park and current recreation programs.
The Culver Community Park vision is to "create a large scale community park for the Sauk Prairie area." To that end, a 67-acre plot of land with a $12 million price tag is being created. The original timeline was to begin January 2020 with a land purchase by April 2020. Due to COVID-19, fundraising was paused from March to September, while the committee worked with designers, explored grant resources and other tasks. In October, there was a groundbreaking ceremony and open house on the land and Meise Construction began the earth work and grading. In November and December 2020, the site underwent mass grading, the structure and piping for storm water basins and the majority of top soiling was completed. In 2021-22, bids will be sought for the northern amenities, seeding and landscaping install, planting of trees and grass, and the building of the infrastructure, buildings, amenities with a 2023 planned opening of the park.
To date $9,318,917 million of the $12 million has been raised. In-kind donations have been secured and grants have been applied for from sources such as the DNR and Tony Hawk. Funding from foundations, estate plans, memorials, stocks and RMDs and more are appreciated.
Lehan reminded the club that the park is a partnership of the Friends of the Sauk Prairie Park and Recreation group, who is responsible for funding, deconstruction and construction while the village of Prairie du Sac will become the owner and the property and liability insurance carrier. The Recreation Commission will be responsible for park maintenance and operation.
For more information, visit spsparkandrec.org, or email spparkandrec@gmail.com.