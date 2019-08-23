Lemonade stand benefits library

A group of friends got together Wednesday to make cookies and lemonade to sell at their front yard lemonade stand. Under the supervision of Katie James, the Jiggly Jams Club raised $35 to donate to the Baraboo Public Library building expansion fund. Club members include, from left, Holden Harry, Canon James, Heath Robson-Leach, Sabrina Hartman, Carter Hartman, Anna-Colette Robson-Leach, Adam Tobin, Reed James. Also assisting were Nolan Maston, Makaylah Maston, and Mariah Maston. Donations can be made at baraboopubliclibrary.org or at the library, 230 Fourth Ave., Baraboo, WI 53913.
