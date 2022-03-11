Leopold Foundation celebrates Leopold Week

March 4-13, the Aldo Leopold Foundation in Baraboo, celebrated Leopold Week 2022: Explore Your Sense of Place via a series of virtual programming, including with famed actor, humorist, and woodworker Nick Offerman with more than 2,000 registrants for the Thursday event.

Offerman participated in a discussion on his experiences in the outdoors, past and present environmental issues, and other personal stories, facilitated by Leopold Foundation executive director Buddy Huffaker.

Other speakers during the week included chef Luke Zahm, author Michelle Nijhuis, writer Christine Peterson, photographer Edgar Cardenas, and the 2022 Leopold Fellows.

Leopold enthusiasts around the country gather to celebrate all things Leopold - from “A Sand

County Almanac” readings and land ethic discussions to spending time outdoors and loving all things natural, wild, and free.