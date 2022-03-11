 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leopold Foundation celebrates Leopold Week

  • 0

March 4-13, the Aldo Leopold Foundation in Baraboo, celebrated Leopold Week 2022: Explore Your Sense of Place via a series of virtual programming, including with famed actor, humorist, and woodworker Nick Offerman with more than 2,000 registrants for the Thursday event.

Offerman participated in a discussion on his experiences in the outdoors, past and present environmental issues, and other personal stories, facilitated by Leopold Foundation executive director Buddy Huffaker.

Other speakers during the week included chef Luke Zahm, author Michelle Nijhuis, writer Christine Peterson, photographer Edgar Cardenas, and the 2022 Leopold Fellows.

Leopold enthusiasts around the country gather to celebrate all things Leopold - from “A Sand

County Almanac” readings and land ethic discussions to spending time outdoors and loving all things natural, wild, and free.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

BDHS alum pens novel

A debut novel from 2015 Beaver Dam High School graduate Jacob Gardner is now available at major book retailers.

PETS OF WEEK: Ginger and Tiger

PETS OF WEEK: Ginger and Tiger

Ginger is a 2-year-old Siberian husky surrendered because her owner was not able to give her the time she needed. She is a very sweet dog. She…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News