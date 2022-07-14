Let’s Talk, Sauk: Parents and Teens webinar set

Healthfirst, Hope House, and Public Health Sauk County will host a free educational webinar for parents and teens, “The Birds and the Bees: Let's Talk, Sauk!” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. Register at co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth to receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Topics include healthy relationships, sexually transmitted infections and teen rights, testing, trends and treatment, human papillomavirus and more- plus, attendees who complete the post-event survey can get a free $15 gas card.

“Our goal for this webinar is to give important information to parents and teens about sexual health.” said Jessie Phalen, nurse manager at Public Health Sauk County. “Having these conversations might be a little awkward or uncomfortable, but they’re important conversations to have. We’re hoping that this webinar will provide a valuable learning opportunity and improve health outcomes in our community.”