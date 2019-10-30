I just finished reading the poorly written article by Pat Nash. She should stop watching CNN as her only source of information for news. She talks about President Donald Trump never talking about his siblings. Let me see, Obama had a brother that lived in a grass hut in Kenya. Never heard much about him. She talks about dividing the country. Maybe she should look back to the last presidents eight years. Right now we have more people working in this country than ever before. There are more minorities working than ever before. The economy is the best it has been in 10 years. I noticed that Pat Nash never mentioned any of these positives in her article. This lady must be living in LA-LA land. She forgets that back in the 80s, the American Communist Party was very vocal. Then the Berlin wall came down and that party knew they were doomed. They decided to go into politics and the media. The Democratic Party that once existed is gone. It does not take a mental giant to see what the Democratize party has become. Compare their ideas to what the Democratic Party is trying to do to this country.
You have free articles remaining.
Gregory Thiele, Necedah
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)