Library remains closed, services still available
The Beaver Dam Community Library building remains closed to the public until further notice per the Library Board; the decision will be evaluated on a monthly basis at each board meeting. However, January business hours continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Librarians and staff are available for selection services, digital support, reference questions and other essential services remotely by phone, email, or text during business hours. Register online for a virtual library card for digital collection access or make an appointment for a contactless library card registration for full access to physical and digital library collections.
Other services available to the public include contactless pickup; mobile printing; Grab & Go Craft Kits, as supplies are available; online Pop-up Storytime; virtual programs.
Pickup hours are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more information or to place a request, call 920-887-4631, email circdesk@beaverdamlibrary.org, text 66746, or use the library catalog at https://bdam.ent.sirsi.net or visit cityofbeaverdam.com/library.
Whiting recognized for 20 years of serviceJUNEAU — The Dodgeland Board of Education recognized Dodgeland School board member Neil Whiting at their Dec. 21 regular board meeting and will be recognized by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards for serving 20 years on the Dodgeland School District school board at the virtual 2021 State Education Convention in January.
“I commend Whiting for his enduring commitment to expand educational opportunities for the young people in their community and diligent work to ensure an effective governing body,” John Ashley, WASB executive director, said. “Especially during these challenging times, Neil Whiting deserves our gratitude for devoting decades to the cause of improving public education in Wisconsin.”