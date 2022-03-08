 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Levi and Evelyn Schwoerer earn blue ribbons for 4-H demonstrations

JUNEAU — The 2022 Dodge County 4-H Demonstration Contest, held on March 1 in the auditorium of the Dodge County Administration Building, Juneau, resulted in blue ribbons for Levi and Evelyn Schwoerer.

Levi Schwoerer from the Astico Perseverance 4-H Club was the top demonstrator in the Grades 3-6 category. His demonstration was on maple tree tapping. He brought in a tree trunk section and tapping supplies to show how to tap a tree trunk to collect the sap to make maple syrup. His family has been tapping their own maple trees and making maple syrup for the past two years.

Evelyn Schwoerer from the Astico Perseverance 4-H Club was the top demonstrator in the Grades 7-9 category. Her demonstration was on painting clouds. She showed her technique of dabbing the paintbrush on the canvas to produce clouds of various densities and wispiness. Evelyn has been in 4-H for six years and is in the Cultural Arts project.

For more information, visit dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call 920-386-3790.

