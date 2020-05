Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

A $6,000 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2020, Teacher Fellowship has been awarded to Amanda Lewig, teacher at Weston School District in Cazenovia. The school will receive a matching $6,000 grant.

The Herb Kohl Teacher Fellowship recognizes teachers who have demonstrated superior ability to inspire love of learning in their students, have motivated others, and have provided meritorious service both inside and outside the classroom.