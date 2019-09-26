REEDSBURG — Chad Lewis will hold a presentation about some of the most bizarre places in Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., Reedsburg.
The talk will cover the entire area from a haunted cemetery to a haunted bar, from phantom creatures prowling the woods to back road creatures, to UFOs hovering in the sky.
Lewis has traveled in search of the strange and unusual for more than two decades. The presentation will include photos, case history, eyewitness accounts, ghost lore, and directions.
There is no cost for the event and is open to the public. For more information, call 608-524-3316.
