Libraries offer virtual paper airplane program

John Collins, aka The Paper Airplane Guy, will amaze and inspire audiences at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. He will use paper airplanes to demonstrate aerodynamic principles and teach participants to make their own paper airplanes. Collins is the Guinness World Record holder for the farthest indoor paper airplane flight, and his showmanship has earned several TV appearances and more than 21 million views for his appearance in a WIRED video.

Collins’ love of science, origami, and flight prompted him to start the journey towards winning his title, and since then he has been mesmerizing audiences with his paper airplanes.

The Zoom link is available from four collaborating libraries: Beaver Dam Community Library, cityofbeaverdam.com/library; Mayville Public Library, mayville.lib.wi.us; Juneau Public Library, juneau.org/library; and West Bend Community Memorial Library. The libraries also will offer Take-and-Make kits available before the live event. The links will be available through June to view a recording of the program.

For more information, contact the Beaver Dam Community Library at 920-887-4631 or email sarah@beaverdamlibrary.org; Mayville Public Library, 920-387-7910 or email maylib@monarchlibraries.org; Juneau Public Library, 920-386-4805 or email Sarah at slange@monarchlibraries.org; or the West Bend Community Library.