Libraries schedule software update
LINKcat, the online library catalog, will be offline for a scheduled software update beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 6 and ending on Dec. 10. This will affect all public libraries in the seven-county South Central Library System.
During this offline period, due dates on library items will be extended to ensure minimal impact for library users. Additionally, there will be no overdue fines incurred during this four-day period.
Patrons may still visit their local library to check out and return items during regular hours of operation. Patrons will not have access to the catalog to place new holds, but will be able to pick up existing holds.
Library patrons can use the library’s 24/7 eBook and eAudiobook collections through Wisconsin’s Digital Library at wplc.overdrive.com. Library staff will also be available to help patrons locate materials on their shelves.
Once the update is complete patrons will be able to use LINKcat to access the same services as before. There will be minimal changes to the look of the site.
