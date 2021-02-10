Library adds ‘Flipster’ to offerings

Patrons of Mauston’s Hatch Public Library can now access their favorite magazines on a phone, tablet or computer using “Flipster” from EBSCO Industries Inc. “Flipster” is a next-generation magazine service that allows people to browse digital versions of the latest issues of popular magazines, courtesy of the library.

The library offers “Flipster” digital magazines and hardcopy versions of magazines such as People, Better Homes & Gardens, Sports Illustrated and Consumer Reports. And now, with “Flipster,” new titles have been added such as Architecture Digest, Forbes, The Week, Dr. Oz: The Good Life, and Elle.

To get started with Flipster, download the app to an Android phone or tablet, Apple phone tablet, or a Kindle Fire tablet. Once the app is installed, browse the digital magazine titles, and download the issue. Titles are then available for offline reading anytime, anywhere. The app is free and magazine downloads are free.

For more information, visit hatchpubliclibrary.org or http://flipster.ebsco.com.