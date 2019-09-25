Library advocates honored

The Columbia County Library Board Advocates of the Year were recognized at a reception held Sept. 19 at their home library in Pardeeville. Lester and Maude Bortz and Laureen and Gerald Lueck have been longtime supporters of the Angie W. Cox Library and were recognized for their significant volunteer work which has enhanced the community for years.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)