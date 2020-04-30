Library brings back Mailbox Library Services

The Beaver Dam Community Library is bringing back an old service to assist local residents to check out library materials during the COVID-19 library closure. In 1971, the Dodge County Library Service pioneered one of the first Mailbox Library programs to rural residents in the United States.

The library will offer a Mailbox Library Service to all Beaver Dam library card holders. Library staff will mail books, audiobooks and audiovisual materials to patrons’ homes. Library items can be requested via the library’s catalog website bdam.ent.sirsi.net, by email, phone, or text. Patrons will be asked to confirm current mailing address before items are sent. Library items should be returned in the drop boxes outside the library. When the library reopens, the Mailbox Library service will continue for seniors and other vulnerable patrons.