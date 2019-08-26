Library celebrates women's right to vote

Baraboo Public Library circulation assistant Mary Farrell-Stieve makes a final adjustment to an exhibit of photos, biographical notes and archival newspaper facsimiles commemorating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the right to vote. The exhibit, located in the library’s lower-level display case, will be available for viewing through the month of September. The pieces are on loan from the Wisconsin State Law Library. Wisconsin was the first state in the Union to ratify the amendment when the state did so on June 10, 1919.
