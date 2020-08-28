× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Library changes operating hours

Effective Tuesday, opening hours at the library will change to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The library offers essential services including browsing, checking out of library materials, public internet and Wi-Fi access. There is no in-person programming at this time. Mailbox Library Service is available by request, call 920-887-4631 and press 3 to get set up.

For more information regarding services, programs, or the reopening plans, visit cityofbeaverdam.com/library or call 920-887-4631.