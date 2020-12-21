Library closed for the holidays

Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring S., offers contactless pickup through Wednesday, Dec. 23, place a hold on library materials and library staff will notify when the hold is ready for pickup. Pickup up hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, call or ring the bell once arrived.

The library will be closed from Thursday, Christmas Eve through Jan. 2, 2021. Contactless pickup, mailbox library service, and remote services resume Jan. 4 with the building still closed to the public.

While the building is closed to the public, the library offers virtual library cards for digital access; full-access library cards by appointment; mobile print service during pickup hours; "browsing" and selection services for you by librarians.

For more information or to place a request call 920-887-4631, email circdesk@beaverdamlibrary.org, text 66746, or use the library catalog at https://bdam.ent.sirsi.net. Additional information available at cityofbeaverdam.com/library.