Library curbside service moves to lockers

The Reedsburg Public Library developed curbside materials pick-up in May 2020, to extend our ability to serve the community while our traditional library services were unavailable. The popularity of curbside materials pickup led us to continue the service well after we reopened and to look for a long-term solution to continue contactless service indefinitely. That long-term solution has arrived, in the form of our new #myRPL on the go Lockers.

The ten lockers, purchased with Friends of the Library funding, are located on the East side of the building, near the outside return slots. The lockers allow for greater security of library materials, safer pickup, since it’s away from the front entry and parking lot traffic, and better protection of the items from the elements. “An added bonus is that the lockers allow for pickup of library materials even when the building is closed, which we hope community members will appreciate,” said Sue Ann Kucher, library director.

If library customers have reserved items waiting for them, they can easily schedule the locker pickup by clicking on the “Curbside Pickup” icon on the library’s homepage at reedsburglibrary.org, or on the LINKcat app, available for your smartphone or other mobile device. Enter your library card number and PIN. Click on “schedule,” and choose the day and time within the next three days that you would like to pick up your items. With the exception of after-hours pickup, your items will be held for one hour from the chosen time. You can use the “notes for library staff” field to let us know if you’d like after-hours pick-up, if you’d like just one item from your holds instead of all the items, or just to say “Hi!” Lastly, enter your email address for confirmation of the pickup reservation.